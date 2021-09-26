Harris rushed 14 times for 40 yards and caught 14 of 19 targets for 102 yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Bengals.

Harris was heavily involved as a pass-catcher with Diontae Johnson (knee) out and JuJu Smith-Schuster (ribs) leaving the game early. The Steelers' struggling offensive line hasn't opened many holes for Harris (3.1 yards per carry through three games), but the rookie first-round pick is starting to capitalize on their blocking struggles in the passing game as a check down option. Harris' only touchdown through three weeks has also come as a pass-catcher, and he should continue to see massive volume as both a runner and receiver in Week 4 against the Packers given his three-down role.