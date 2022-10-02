Harris rushed 18 times for 74 yards during the Steelers' 24-20 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

Harris recorded a season-high 18 carries during Sunday's matchup, and his 4.1 yards per carry also represented his highest mark of the season. However, he was held without a target as the Steelers made a change at quarterback after halftime. It's not yet clear whether Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett will serve as the team's starting quarterback going forward. However, even though Harris was less involved in Pittsburgh's passing game against the Jets, it's possible that he'll face less crowded boxes if the team turns to Pickett at quarterback and finds more success through the air.