Harris rushed 14 times for 42 yards while securing two of three targets for seven yards and a touchdown during the Steelers' 20-18 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Harris had a steel plate removed from the shoe on his left foot this week, signaling that he's moved past the Lisfranc injury that he dealt with during training camp. Although the Steelers picked up their second win of the season Sunday, Harris remained relatively inefficient, averaging just 3.0 yards per carry. He propped up his fantasy results with a six-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter, but it was discouraging to see him remain inefficient in Week 6. The 2021 first-rounder will face a more favorable opponent in Miami next Sunday.