Harris (foot) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Harris was forced out of the waning minutes of Pittsburgh's eventual season-opening win at Cincinnati with a foot injury. Ensuing tests regarding the issue came back negative, and while his practice reps were limited Wednesday, he capped Week 2 prep with back-to-back full sessions. The second-year running back thus will be available for Week 2 action.