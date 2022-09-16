Harris (foot) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Harris was forced out of the waning minutes of Pittsburgh's eventual season-opening win at Cincinnati with a foot injury. Ensuing tests regarding the issue came back negative, and while his practice reps were limited Wednesday, he capped Week 2 prep with back-to-back full sessions. The second-year running back thus will be available for Week 2 action.
More News
-
Steelers' Najee Harris: Practices fully•
-
Steelers' Najee Harris: Logs limited practice•
-
Steelers' Najee Harris: Says he'll play Week 2•
-
Steelers' Najee Harris: Trending toward playing in Week 2•
-
Steelers' Najee Harris: Foot issue may not be serious•
-
Steelers' Najee Harris: Exits game with foot injury•