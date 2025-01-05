Harris (head) returned to Saturday night's game against the Bengals.
Harris briefly left to be checked for a concussion, first going to the blue medical tent before then going to the locker room. Harris apparently was able to pass all the tests, gaining clearance to return late in the fourth quarter.
