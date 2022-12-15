Harris (hip) practiced fully Thursday, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.
Harris sat out practice Wednesday due to a hip issue, but the running back's return to a full session Thursday puts him in line to suit up for Sunday's game against the Panthers and continue to lead the Steelers' backfield. In his team's 16-14 loss to the Ravens in Week 14, Harries carried 12 times for 33 yards and a TD, while adding two catches on three targets for 17 yards. He'll look to pick up the pace this weekend against a Carolina defense that has allowed an average of 128.8 rushing yards per game to date.
