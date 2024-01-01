Harris rushed the ball 27 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-23 win over the Seahawks.

Pittsburgh's offense was focused on the ground game, as the team attempted 46 rushes as opposed to only 24 passes. As a result, Harris saw a season-high 27 carries, and he also surpassed 100 yards for the first time in the campaign. Harris added to his big day by finding the end zone twice -- first on a nine-yard carry and then from four yards out -- and he now has three touchdowns across the last two games with Mason Rudolph under center. In that same two-game span, he's managed a total of 200 rushing yards, with the only downside to his performances being a total lack of involvement as a pass catcher.