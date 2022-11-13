Harris rushed 20 times for 99 yards while failing to secure his lone target during the Steelers' 20-10 win over New Orleans on Sunday.

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada said prior to Sunday's matchup that Harris could be in danger of losing some snaps, but the 2021 first-rounder had a season-high 20 rushes during the Week 10 victory. Jaylen Warren also saw his fair share of work, logging 77 yards from scrimmage. However, it was encouraging to see Harris record a season-high 99 yards as the Steelers picked up their third win of the year.