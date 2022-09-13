Harris (foot) said Tuesday in his appearance on Sirius XM's "Mad Dog Sports Radio" that he "will be playing this weekend" against the Patriots.

Harris appears to have avoided a major foot injury after he exited late in the Steelers' season-opening overtime win over the Bengals, with medical tests returning negative. Even though Harris noted Tuesday that he "should be back practicing this week" before suiting up Sunday, a decision on his availability for the Week 2 matchup is likely to be made by the Steelers' training and coaching staffs. If Harris' prediction comes true and he suits up this weekend, he could still carry a designation into the contest if he's unable to turn in a full practice by Friday. Harris previously dealt with a Lisfranc sprain to the same foot during training camp, so the Steelers may be incentivized to exercise caution with him and perhaps even lighten his workload and snap count Week 2 to avoid a longer-term setback. Rookie Jaylen Warren is the next man up in the backfield if the Steelers elect to hold out or limit Harris this weekend.