Harris rushed 15 times for 56 yards and a touchdown and brought in all three targets for five yards in the Steelers' 29-17 loss to the Browns on Thursday night. He also lost a fumble.

The second-year back paced the Steelers' backfield in rush attempts and receiving yards, and he delivered for fantasy managers with a five-yard scoring run in the second quarter, his first touchdown on the ground this season. Harris' fumble came on a last-gasp play for Pittsburgh with no time remaining, when he mishandled a lateral from Chase Claypool and Denzel Ward landed on it in the end zone for a touchdown to end the game. Harris has been unsurprisingly busy with 40 carries and 10 catches through three games, and he'll now get some much-needed rest before facing the Jets defense in a Week 4 home matchup a week from Sunday.