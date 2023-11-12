Harris rushed 16 times for 82 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-19 win over the Packers. He also caught three of four targets for 14 yards.

Harris opened the scoring with a walk-in touchdown from four yards on Pittsburgh's first offensive series. That gave Harris a score in three of his last four contests, including back-to-back outings, and he proceeded to set a season high in rushing yards to boot. Harris' production came while teammate Jaylen Warren actually outgained him with 101 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, yet it was a successful display from Harris nonetheless.