Harris rushed 24 times for 86 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Panthers.
Harris opened the scoring with a seven-yard touchdown rush during the first quarter. That score brought his total to five over his last five games. Although he wasn't particularly efficient while garnering a season high in carries, Harris still topped 80 rushing yards for the fourth time in his past six appearances. His production Sunday came without any targets in the passing game, but Harris nonetheless has found some solid late-season form.