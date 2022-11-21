Harris rushed 20 times for 90 yards and two touchdowns while catching four of six targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 37-30 loss to the Bengals.

Harris' second rushing touchdown of the season came from 19 yards out and tied the score at 10 apiece in the second quarter. He scored again on a one-yard plunge with 45 seconds remaining, but the Steelers' hopes were extinguished when they failed to recover an onside kick following his second touchdown. After setting a season high with 99 rushing yards in Week 10 against the Saints, Harris produced his second-highest rushing total of the season. He got off to a slow start while playing through a foot injury, but Harris is heating up just as the weather's cooling down. Expect the Steelers to keep feeding their 2021 first-round pick on MNF against the Colts in Week 12.