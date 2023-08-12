Harris joined the starters for the opening drive of Friday's exhibition win over Tampa Bay, but he did not record a carry and caught his lone target for a loss of a yard.

While Harris wasn't used as a runner during the starters' brief appearance Friday, he did record the first touch out of Pittsburgh's backfield via a reception. Backup Jaylen Warren spelled Harris on the opening drive and finished with three carries for 13 yards. Harris is still the unquestioned starter in Pittsburgh, but injuries and a lack of improvement on a solid rookie season has likely shortened his leash should he get off to a slow start in 2023. Expect the Steelers to get their lead back involved offensively at some point this preseason, with that next opportunity coming on Aug. 19 against the Bills.