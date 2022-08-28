Harris rushed four times for 10 yards and caught all three of his targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 19-9 preseason win over the Lions.

Harris, who has had the starting job in Pittsburgh locked up, finally got his feet wet right before the start of the regular season. The sophomore's fantasy managers were probably hoping for more production in the tune-up appearance after a pedestrian 3.9 yards per carry mark in 2021. That said, Harris should be in store for another high-volume season -- he had 381 touches and 10 touchdowns last year -- with a running back depth chart that looks similar to the one he led during his rookie campaign. Harris and the Steelers will take on the Bengals in Week 1 of the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 11.