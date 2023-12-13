Harris (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

After being listed as questionable ahead of last Thursday's game against the Patriots while tending to the knee issue, Harris suited up and played 39 snaps in the Steelers' 21-18 loss while finishing with 12 carries for 29 yards and three catches for 19 yards. The Steelers didn't indicate that Harris experienced any setbacks coming out of that contest, and his ability to take every rep Wednesday a day after being listed as a non-participant in practice suggests that his absence Tuesday was mostly maintenance-related. Harris looks set to split work out of the backfield with Jaylen Warren once again during this Saturday's game in Indianapolis.