Harris (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Harris also sat out last Wednesday's practice with a knee issue, before returning to full practices both Thursday and Friday. With no reported setbacks in this past Saturday's win over the Bengals, a game in which the running back logged 19 carries, there's a decent chance that Harris' non-participation to start the Steelers' preparation for Sunday's game against the Seahawks is maintenance-related.