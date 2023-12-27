Harris (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Harris also sat out last Wednesday's practice with a knee issue, before returning to full practices both Thursday and Friday. With no reported setbacks in this past Saturday's win over the Bengals, a game in which the running back logged 19 carries, there's a decent chance that Harris' non-participation to start the Steelers' preparation for Sunday's game against the Seahawks is maintenance-related.
More News
-
Steelers' Najee Harris: Success against Bengals continues•
-
Steelers' Najee Harris: Back to full participation•
-
Steelers' Najee Harris: No activity Tuesday•
-
Steelers' Najee Harris: Costly fumble in loss•
-
Steelers' Najee Harris: Shakes off knee concern•
-
Steelers' Najee Harris: Sits out practice with knee injury•