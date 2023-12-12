Harris (knee) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Harris was listed as questionable ahead of last Thursday's game against the Patriots after he was unable to practice in any fashion leading up to the contest while he managed the knee issue, but he was ultimately cleared to play and accounted for 48 yards from scrimmage on 15 touches (12 carries, three receptions) in the Steelers' 21-18 loss. Even with the benefit of a longer turnaround for this Saturday's game in Indianapolis, Harris was a spectator for the Steelers' first practice this week, though it's possible he was just receiving some extra maintenance. Harris will likely need to turn in a full practice Wednesday or Thursday to avoid taking a designation into the weekend.