Harris recorded eight rushes for 32 yards in Sunday's 35-13 loss to the Eagles. He added six receptions for 26 yards.

Harris failed to reach double-digit rushing attempts for the first time this season, primarily because the Steelers were trailing for nearly the entire game. Instead, Harris did see a season-high six targets -- he caught all of them -- and managed his highest receiving yardage total since Week 2. While Jaylen Warren carried the ball six times, a significant amount of that work came in garbage time and Harris remains the clear lead back in Pittsburgh. Nevertheless, he has yet to reach 80 rushing or 100 total yards in a game this season.