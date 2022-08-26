Harris is slated to play in Sunday's preseason finale against the Lions, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

That said, we wouldn't expect the Steelers' top back to log extensive action in the contest. With that in mind, the team's depth backs -- Benny Snell, Anthony McFarland, Jaylen Warren and Max Borghi -- should see their share of work Sunday, with backfield depth chart slotting on the line ahead of looming roster cuts.