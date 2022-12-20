Harris (hip) is listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report, Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site reports.

The Steelers didn't actually practice but should get out on the field Wednesday and Thursday ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Raiders. Harris was listed with the hip injury last week and ended up taking 24 carries for 86 yards and a TD in a 24-16 win over Carolina, though he did cede 12 touches and 34 percent of offensive snaps to second-stringer Jaylen Warren.