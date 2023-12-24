Harris rushed 19 times for 78 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 34-11 win over the Bengals. He wasn't targeted in the passing game.

Harris powered in a three-yard touchdown in the second quarter, raising his season rushing touchdown total to five. He had a season-high 99 rushing yards and scored against the Bengals back in Week 12, so two of Harris' three highest yardage totals on the ground this season have come against the Bengals. Harris is averaging only 3.7 yards per carry against opponents other than Cincinnati, but he continues to handle the majority of rushing opportunities in Pittsburgh's backfield over Jaylen Warren heading into a Week 17 trip to Seattle.