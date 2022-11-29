Harris (abdomen) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Colts.

Harris spent some time talking to trainers on the sidelines in the second quarter after walking off gingerly, but he returned a few plays later to punch in a six-yard touchdown. He then went to the locker room in the final minutes of the first half and was subsequently ruled out after halftime. With Jaylen Warren (hamstring) inactive, Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland are Pittsburgh's backfield options for the second half of Monday's game.