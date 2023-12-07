Harris (knee) is listed as active for Thursday night's game against the Patriots.

Harris, who is managing a knee issue, was listed as a non-participant on practice reports Tuesday and Wednesday before being deemed questionable ahead of Thursday's contest. With the running back's active status versus New England confirmed, Harris will have an opportunity to continue to pace the Steelers backfield in Week 14. However, if he ends limited at all or encounters any setbacks with his knee, Jaylen Warren is available to pick up added backfield touches. In Pittsburgh's 24-10 loss to Arizona this past Sunday, Harris carried 16 times for 63 yards and added two catches (on three targets) for 14 yards, while Warren rushed nine times for 59 yards and caught one pass for minus-4 yards.