Harris rushed the ball 16 times for 75 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-38 win over the Bengals. He added six receptions on six targets for 54 yards.

Harris was effective as both a rusher and receiver, and his day began with the latter as he accounted for 45 receiving yards on Pittsburgh's first two offensive possessions. He then got things going on the ground, highlighted by a 10-yard trip to the end zone midway through the second quarter and a long 20-yard gain late in the third quarter to help set up a score. Harris had struggled with efficiency heading into Sunday's game and topped 100 yards from scrimmage for the first time since Week 8.