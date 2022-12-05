Harris rushed the ball 17 times for 86 yards in Sunday's 19-16 win over Atlanta. He added one reception on one target for six yards.

Harris appeared to be in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game, but he managed to suit up after logging only one limited practice during the week. He ceded some work to Benny Snell but still accounted for 17 of the team's 25 carries by either running backs or full backs. Harris was also fairly efficient with his opportunity, ripping off a pair of runs that went for more than 10 yards while averaging 5.1 yards per carry. Harris has either topped 85 rushing yards or scored a touchdown in each of his last four games.