Harris rushed the ball 12 times for 33 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-14 loss to the Ravens. He added two receptions on three targets for 17 yards.

Harris accounted for the majority of the work out of the Steelers' backfield, recording 12 of 18 carries by skill position players. However, as has been the case for much of the year, the team's offense struggled to produce consistently, limiting Harris' potential in turn. He didn't help matters, as his longest rush of the day went for only eight yards, and he averaged only 2.8 yards per carry. Harris saved his performance with a one-yard touchdown plunge late in the first quarter, his fifth score of the season. Prior to Sunday's game, Harris had totaled 90 or more total yards in three of four contests.