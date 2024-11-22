Harris rushed 16 times for 41 yards and brought in both targets for 13 yards in the Steelers' 24-19 loss to the Browns on Thursday night.

The Browns' defense came into the night with some extreme home/road splits against the run, and Cleveland's typically stout work against opposing ground attacks at Huntington Bank Field continued to Harris' detriment Thursday. The fourth-year pro was constantly stymied at or near the line of scrimmage, with his longest run going for a modest 11 yards. Harris' yardage total was his lowest since Week 4, but he should have a good opportunity to bounce back in a Week 13 road matchup against a more giving Bengals defense on Sunday, Dec. 1.