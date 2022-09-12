Tests on Harris' foot injury came back negative Monday, with Adam Schefter of ESPN indicating via a source that the running back "should be good to go" this coming Sunday against the Patriots.

While Harris' status is still worth monitoring closely, it looks like he avoided a concerning aggravation of the Lisfranc sprain that he dealt with in training camp. Though he may be limited somewhat in practice this week, it now appears as though Harris, whose top backup is Jaylen Warren, is trending toward being available this weekend against New England.