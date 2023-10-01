Harris carried the ball 14 times for 71 yards and caught one of two targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Texans.

The running back actually led the Steelers in receiving yards on a day when the passing game struggled even before Kenny Pickett (knee) got sidelined, and Harris also set season highs in rushing and scrimmage yards for himself. After scoring 10 TDs in each of his first two NFL campaigns, Harris is still looking for his first score of 2023, but that could be a tall task in Week 5 against a Ravens defense that has yet to allow a rushing touchdown.