Harris (ankle) was a full practice participant Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Harris was held out of Wednesday's practice due to the ankle issue, but his return to the field a day later as a full participant suggests his absence was likely just maintenance-related. Meanwhile, Jaylen Warren (back) sat out Thursday's session, making his health the bigger question mark of Pittsburgh's top two running backs heading into Sunday's game against the Ravens. Warren has pushed for a bigger role behind Harris in recent weeks with double-digit touches in each of the last three games, but if Warren were to miss Sunday's contest, Harris could be in prime position to handle one of his largest workloads of the season in terms of both snaps and touches.