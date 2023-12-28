Harris (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

The Steelers are managing Harris' practice reps after he tied a season high with 19 carries (for 78 yards and a touchdown) in this past Saturday's 34-11 win over the Bengals. After sitting out Wednesday's session, Harris took a step forward in terms of activity Thursday and still appears in good shape to play through the lingering knee concern in this Sunday's game in Seattle. He may need to put in a full practice Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend, however.