Harris, who suffered an abdominal injury in Monday's win over the Colts, avoided a major setback but is uncertain to play Week 13 against the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Before the Steelers have a better handle on Harris' status for Sunday's matchup with Atlanta, the running back will be evaluated as the week rolls along. If Harris ends up being sidelined for the first time this season, Jaylen Warren (hamstring) and Benny Snell would be first in line to lead the Steelers' ground attack. Warren was inactive for Week 12 due to a hamstring issue, but he said Wednesday that he expects to return for Sunday's game, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.