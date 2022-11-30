Harris, who suffered an abdominal injury Monday night against the Colts, reportedly avoided a major injury in the contest, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The report notes that Harris' status for this Sunday's game against the Falcons is up in the air, with the running back slated to be evaluated as the week progresses. If Harris is limited or out this weekend, Jaylen Warren and Benny Snell would be candidates for added Week 13 touches, though Warren is dealing with a hamstring issue that led to him being inactive versus Indianapolis. Meanwhile, RBs Anthony McFarland, Jason Huntley and Master Teague are depth options currently on the Steelers' practice squad.