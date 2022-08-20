Mike Tomlin confirmed Harris won't play in Saturday's preseason game against Jacksonville, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.
Harris dealt with a minor foot injury earlier in August, but he might be sitting out Saturday even if that weren't the case, as he's a rock-solid bet to rank among the NFL leaders in touches per game. He was able to handle a massive workload without missing any games as a rookie, leading all NFL backs in snaps (980) and touches (381). Running backs coach Eddie Faulkner suggested the Steelers would like Harris to play about seven fewer snaps per game this season, though perhaps without much sacrifice in terms of carries and targets (the idea being to take him off the field more on snaps where he's unlikely to see the ball).
