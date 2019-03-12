Steelers' Nat Berhe: Back to full health
Berhe (pectoral) was "fully cleared" to resume football activities Monday, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.
Berhe was placed on injured reserve Oct. 4 due to a torn pectoral, and suited up in four games last season for the Steelers, accumulating three tackles (two solo). This news will come as a major positive for the 27-year-old, who is eligible for unrestricted free agency. Coming off injury, Berhe will likely start off as nothing but a depth secondary player for the team he lands with.
