Steelers' Nat Berhe: Placed on injured reserve
Berhe (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve by the Steelers on Tuesday.
Berhe originally exited Sunday's game against the Ravens and did not return due to the injury, which was later deemed to be a torn pectoral. The former San Diego State standout signed with the Steelers in the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and recorded three tackles in 2018. In a corresponding move, Pittsburgh promoted Brian Allen to their 53-man roster from the practice squad to add some depth to their secondary after the loss of Berhe.
