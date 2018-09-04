Berhe re-signed with the Steelers on Monday, https://twitter.com/rayfitt1/status/1036615420256632832">Ray Fittipaldo of The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Berhe was cut on Saturday as the Steelers whittled their roster down to 53-man men, but his departure didn't last long. The Steelers choose to bring back the veteran safety after placing rookie linebacker Ola Adeniyi on injured reserve. Berhe should become an instant contributor on special teams heading into Week 1.

