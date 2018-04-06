Berhe signed a one-year contract with the Steelers on Friday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Berhe was a key special-teams player for the Giants since being selected in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, one who led Big Blue in special-teams tackles last season. He'll likely serve Pittsburgh in a similar capacity, though he does have two career defensive starts to his name and certainly adds depth to the Steelers' secondary as well.