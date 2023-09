Herbig (shoulder) was a full participant in Pittsburgh's practice Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Herbig dealt with a shoulder injury this preseason that sidelined him during practice in mid-August. The 25-year-old now appears fully healthy heading into Sunday's season opener against San Francisco. Herbig signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Steelers this offseason, and he is expected to serve as the top reserve on the team's interior offensive line.