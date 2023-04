The Steelers selected Herbig in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 132nd overall.

The Steelers added another pass-rushing linebacker from Wisconsin. Herbig is definitely undersized, but he tallied 20 sacks and 30 tackles for a loss over the past two seasons, routinely creating plays in opposing backfields. The edge rusher joins his brother, offensive lineman Nate Herbig, who signed a deal with the Steelers earlier this offseason.