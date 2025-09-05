Herbig (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jets, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

The third-year linebacker from Wisconsin was limited all week in practice due to a hamstring injury sustained in mid-August. Herbig has been productive throughout his two years in Pittsburgh, totaling 49 total tackles, including 8.5 sacks, and six forced fumbles across 30 regular-season contests. If he's unable to go in Week 1, Jack Sawyer will likely play as the Steelers' top rotational outside linebacker.