Herbig exited Saturday's preseason game against the Steelers with a hamstring injury and will not return, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Herbig missed four regular-season games with a hamstring injury last season. A fourth-round pick in the 2023 Draft, Herbig recorded 22 tackles (13 solo), including 5.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles in 2024. Herbig and Alex Highsmith (groin) are expected to key the Steelers' pass rush opposite T.J. Watt this season.