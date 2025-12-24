Herbig (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Herbig was able to start his week of practice with a limited session, a strong sign for the linebacker's playing chances for Sunday's game against the Browns. Every front-seven player will be key for a Steelers defense that may be without T.J. Watt (lung) yet again. Herbig will have two more chances to upgrade his practice participation in the hopes of dodging an injury designation ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup.