Herbig recorded two tackles (one solo) in Thursday's 33-31 loss to the Bengals.

Herbig was a pass-rushing force for the Steelers when Alex Highsmith was sidelined, and he appeared to carry over some of his expanded role in Week 6 even with Highsmith back. However, the split in playing time between the duo shifted significantly Thursday night, with Herbig logging a season-low 29 defensive snaps. Herbig is more of a pass-rush specialist than Highsmith, so he could continue to see limited snaps moving forward.