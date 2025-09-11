Herbig (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Herbig was not cleared to play against the Jets in Week 1 due to a hamstring he suffered during the preseason. His full practice participation Thursday indicates that he has recovered from the injury and is on track to suit up against the Seahawks on Sunday. Herbig saw his playing time fluctuate during the 2024 regular season and finished with 22 tackles (13 solo), including 5.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries across 13 games.