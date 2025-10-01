Herbig recorded five tackles (three solo), including 1.5 sacks, in the Steelers' win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Herbig missed the Week 1 regular-season opener with a hamstring injury but has wreaked havoc since debuting in Week 2, recording 10 tackles (six solo), including 2.5 sacks and four TFLs, eight QB hits and one pass breakup, including one interception, on 83 percent of the defensive snaps over the last three weeks.