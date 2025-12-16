Herbig suffered a hamstring injury in Monday night's 28-15 win over the Dolphins, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Herbig was thrust into a starting role in Week 15 with T.J. Watt (chest) unavailable, and he notched one tackle in the contest. He appears to have left the game a little worse for wear, and his status at practice will be worth monitoring ahead of the team's matchup with the Lions on the road Sunday.