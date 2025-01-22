Herbig registered 22 tackles, including 5.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two recovered fumbles over 13 regular-season games in 2024.

Herbig missed four contests due to a hamstring injury and logged more than half of Pittsburgh's defensive snaps in just five of the games in which he played, but he was very impactful when on the field. The second-year edge finished fourth on the Steelers with 5.5 sacks and second with four forced fumbles despite fluctuating opportunities. Herbig seems like a candidate to break out in 2025 in what will be the third year of his rookie contract, though that possibility could depend on whether Pittsburgh puts him on the field more often.