Herbig (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Herbig was held out of practice all week while recovering from a hip injury that he likely picked up during the Steelers' 38-18 loss to the Bengals in Week 10. The lack of practice reps is discouraging, but the Steelers have kept the door open for Herbig to play in Sunday's contest. If he's not cleared to suit up against Philadelphia, then second-year pro Jack Sawyer would see a bump in rotational snaps behind starting edge rushers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.